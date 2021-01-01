Paris OG Broad Spectrum 1G
About this product
With calming, restful, and relaxed effects, Paris OG Broad Spectrum cartridge by Item 9 Labs is an excellent nightcap for those looking to wind down. Created using cannabis-derived and natural, organic terpenes for a greater entourage effect, its earthy, lemon, and pine flavor profile is known to help users treat pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and inflammation.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
About this strain
Paris OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.
