 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Paris OG Broad Spectrum 1G
Indica

Paris OG Broad Spectrum 1G

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Paris OG Broad Spectrum 1G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

With calming, restful, and relaxed effects, Paris OG Broad Spectrum cartridge by Item 9 Labs is an excellent nightcap for those looking to wind down. Created using cannabis-derived and natural, organic terpenes for a greater entourage effect, its earthy, lemon, and pine flavor profile is known to help users treat pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and inflammation.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

About this strain

Paris OG

Paris OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review