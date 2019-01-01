Paris OG Cartridge - 0.5g
With calming, restful, and relaxed effects, Paris OG Broad Spectrum cartridge by Item 9 Labs is an excellent nightcap for those looking to wind down. Created using cannabis-derived and natural, organic terpenes for a greater entourage effect, its earthy, lemon, and pine flavor profile is known to help users treat pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and inflammation.
About this strain
Paris OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.