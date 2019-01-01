 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Paris OG Cartridge - 0.5g

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

With calming, restful, and relaxed effects, Paris OG Broad Spectrum cartridge by Item 9 Labs is an excellent nightcap for those looking to wind down. Created using cannabis-derived and natural, organic terpenes for a greater entourage effect, its earthy, lemon, and pine flavor profile is known to help users treat pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and inflammation.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

About this brand

