Paris OG Distillate Pod
by Item 9 Labs
About this product
Housed in an Apollo 710 Pod geared specifically for Item 9 Labs distillate oil viscosity, Paris OG is an excellent nightcap offering calming, restful, and relaxed effects. Known to be helpful in treating pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and inflammation, its terpene profile smells of earth, lemon, and pine.
About this strain
Paris OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.