dequan99 on March 10th, 2019

If you have the pleasure to try this strain try it trust me I had to give this 5stars and I’m a really hard critique and I’ve never wrote a review on weed but PbnJ is something different it was really strong and taste exactly like jelly with a the right amount of peanut butter just how I like my sandwich’s lol I’ve had a lot of different strains of weed in my life and this one is hands down Top 5 arguably top 3 strains I’ve ever smoked which are all 1st gen strains I’m referring to .Birthdaycake#1 .Alienberries#1 .GSC#1 #gorillaglue1 .peanutbutterNjelly#1 And Those Aren’t in any order because they were all kinda like hidden gems I’ve always been one of the first people to smoke a lot of different exotic strains traveling all over the World Looking for only the best trust me if you like PbnJ you’ll love this strain!