Weedhead325
on June 7th, 2019
Good bud I love it 💯☝️
PBJ is a cross between LA Confidential and Peanut Butter Kush. It smells and tastes fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, and piney. The high feels euphoric and creative, and promotes appetite gain and creativity. Indica Dominant Hybrid: LA Confidential X Peanut Butter Kush.
on April 19th, 2019
My go-to strain was Green Crack for years. WAS. The flower looks beautiful and has a fairly pleasant smell to it. It smoked well with no harshness in the draw and exhaled smoothly. The high is a sort of rising euphoric experience and you notice your lips trying to tug into smiles. Warning: a beginner-smoker should be careful with this flower.
on March 10th, 2019
If you have the pleasure to try this strain try it trust me I had to give this 5stars and I’m a really hard critique and I’ve never wrote a review on weed but PbnJ is something different it was really strong and taste exactly like jelly with a the right amount of peanut butter just how I like my sandwich’s lol I’ve had a lot of different strains of weed in my life and this one is hands down Top 5 arguably top 3 strains I’ve ever smoked which are all 1st gen strains I’m referring to .Birthdaycake#1 .Alienberries#1 .GSC#1 #gorillaglue1 .peanutbutterNjelly#1 And Those Aren’t in any order because they were all kinda like hidden gems I’ve always been one of the first people to smoke a lot of different exotic strains traveling all over the World Looking for only the best trust me if you like PbnJ you’ll love this strain!