Peach Crescendo Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This 60-40 indica-dominant strain is a Mandarin Cookies x Peach Ring cross, offering a citrusy, sweet tropical flavoring and a sweet peach with sour spice exhale. Created by immediately processing fresh-frozen flower and adding it to pods specifically engineered for our oil viscosity, Peach Crescendo's full-body effects with offer sky-high cerebral focus and clarity with intense couch lock.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Peach Crescendo F-1
Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.