Platinum GSC Live Resin Apollo Pod - 0.6g
by Item 9 Labs
About this product
Boasting the broad-spectrum flavor of an in-house fresh harvest, Platinum GSC Live Resin in an Apollo 710 Pod is an optimum choice for users looking for a natural flower experience on-the-go. With an all-over body buzz and euphoric cerebral high that will lead to couch lock with a creative focus, this is what users turn to when they need to stay productive but get relaxed — stress headaches and pain be gone.
About this strain
Platinum GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.