Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Previously exclusive to Tryke via Reef dispensaries, Pie Hoe is the last of three collaborations that started with a friendship between a Tryke sales associate and the Item 9 Labs cultivation manager. Featuring fresh-frozen Tryke flower processed by Item 9 Labs into Apollo Live Resin pods, this Grape Pie x Tahoe OG cross has been called the "best pod ever" by multiple testers. With upfront grape hints opening to a gassy fruit aroma with a pungent exhale, the Pie Hoe Apollo Live Resin pod is for cannabis connoisseurs looking to relax without being locked to the couch.
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away.