 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pie Hoe Apollo Live Resin pod (Tryke collaboration)

Pie Hoe Apollo Live Resin pod (Tryke collaboration)

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Pie Hoe Apollo Live Resin pod (Tryke collaboration)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Previously exclusive to Tryke via Reef dispensaries, Pie Hoe is the last of three collaborations that started with a friendship between a Tryke sales associate and the Item 9 Labs cultivation manager. Featuring fresh-frozen Tryke flower processed by Item 9 Labs into Apollo Live Resin pods, this Grape Pie x Tahoe OG cross has been called the "best pod ever" by multiple testers. With upfront grape hints opening to a gassy fruit aroma with a pungent exhale, the Pie Hoe Apollo Live Resin pod is for cannabis connoisseurs looking to relax without being locked to the couch.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pie Hoe

Pie Hoe

Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away. 

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.