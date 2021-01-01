 Loading…
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Chunk Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Hybrid

Pineapple Chunk Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Chunk Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Featuring tart, skunky, earthy and cheese flavors with pineapple undertones, this cartridge is ideal for those who like their sweet funk on the go. Created with organically grown, botanically derived terpenes blended with cannabis-derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, the Pineapple Chunk Broad Spectrum cartridge beat out three other strains to be crowned Patient's Choice in 2020.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

About this strain

Pineapple Chunk

Pineapple Chunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Chunk to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. Growers say this strain is resistant to mold and disease. Pineapple Chunk has a flowering time of 55 days and is best grown indoors.

