Pineapple Distillate Cartridge
About this product
With a pineapple, tropical, and citrus aroma and taste pulled straight from organic fruit extract, Pineapple Distillate takes users to their happy place without any racing thoughts. Known for its euphoric but relaxed focus, this daytime strain can treat depression, fatigue, and pain.
About this strain
Pineapple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.