 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Distillate Pod

Pineapple Distillate Pod

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Distillate Pod

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Featuring terpenes smelling of pineapple, tropical, and citrus pulled from organic fruit extract mixed with Item 9 Labs distillate in an Apollo 710 Pod with three temperature settings for better control, Pineapple helps users get happy without typical racing thoughts. This daytime strain is known for its euphoric and relaxed focus, and can help with depression, fatigue, and pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo