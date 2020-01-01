Pineapple Distillate Pod
About this product
Featuring terpenes smelling of pineapple, tropical, and citrus pulled from organic fruit extract mixed with Item 9 Labs distillate in an Apollo 710 Pod with three temperature settings for better control, Pineapple helps users get happy without typical racing thoughts. This daytime strain is known for its euphoric and relaxed focus, and can help with depression, fatigue, and pain.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.