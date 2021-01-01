 Loading…
Pink Champagne Broad Spectrum 1G

by Item 9 Labs

With a berry, sweet, and grape flavor profile leading the way, Pink Champagne is often well suited to help deal with migraines and other physical pains. Created via a new Item 9 Labs process with both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect, it’s reported to make users feel anywhere from relaxed to sleepy and happy to uplifted, while adding appetite boost. Often used to deal with insomnia, pain, stress, headaches, and depression.

Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene
Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.

