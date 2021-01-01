 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pink Champagne Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

Pink Champagne Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Pink Champagne Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

With a berry, sweet, and grape flavor profile leading the way, Pink Champagne is often well suited to help deal with migraines and other physical pains. Created via a new Item 9 Labs process with both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect, it’s reported to make users feel anywhere from relaxed to sleepy and happy to uplifted, while adding appetite boost. Often used to deal with insomnia, pain, stress, headaches, and depression.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review