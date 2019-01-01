Pink Champagne Uncut Cartridge - 0.5g
About this product
Pink Champagne Uncut Cartridge - 0.5g by Item 9 Labs
About this strain
Pink Champagne
Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken’s Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken’s Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a “couch lock” effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.