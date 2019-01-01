 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Platinum GSC Cartridge - 0.5g

by Item 9 Labs

A great strain gets even better with Platinum GSC’s earthy, sweet, and pungent flavor profile that delivers pleasant body and cerebral calming invigoration. With effects ranging from relaxed to happy and euphoric to uplifted – even talkative – it’s often used to treat stress, pain, depression, lack of appetite and insomnia. Created using a proprietary Item 9 Labs process with both natural and organic and cannabis-derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect.

About this strain

Platinum GSC

Platinum GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

 

About this brand

