Platinum GSC Cartridge - 0.5g
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A great strain gets even better with Platinum GSC’s earthy, sweet, and pungent flavor profile that delivers pleasant body and cerebral calming invigoration. With effects ranging from relaxed to happy and euphoric to uplifted – even talkative – it’s often used to treat stress, pain, depression, lack of appetite and insomnia. Created using a proprietary Item 9 Labs process with both natural and organic and cannabis-derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect.
About this strain
Platinum GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
If you thought GSC couldn’t get any better, then behold its next evolution, Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.