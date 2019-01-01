 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Rebel Sour Shatter

Rebel Sour Shatter

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Solvent Rebel Sour Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Item 9 Labs Rebel Sour Shatter expresses Sativa dominancy and delivers an influx of creative ideas. You’ll feel a rush of euphoria race to your head and clear out the clouds of stress and depression. Thank to her moderate THC levels and effects, users won’t have to sacrifice potency for taste. Rebel Sour Shatter offers up apple, berry, citrus, and cheese notes and fade into an earthy berry aroma. Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo