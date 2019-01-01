About this product

Item 9 Labs Rebel Sour Shatter expresses Sativa dominancy and delivers an influx of creative ideas. You’ll feel a rush of euphoria race to your head and clear out the clouds of stress and depression. Thank to her moderate THC levels and effects, users won’t have to sacrifice potency for taste. Rebel Sour Shatter offers up apple, berry, citrus, and cheese notes and fade into an earthy berry aroma. Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.