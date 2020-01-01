About this product

This indica-dominant hybrid offers pungent, fuel-packed flavor with notes of diesel and spice. The Jet Fuel OG X Face Off OG cross offers euphoria with relaxation that calms the body while lifting moods. Reported to work for pain, stress, and depression. Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.