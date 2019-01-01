 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Savage Purps

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Savage Purps

About this product

Item 9 hits the nail right on the head with Savage Purps. These bold vibrant nugs display a rainbow of orange and purple hues and frosted with trichomes for a touch of pizzazz. Savage Purps are more than show, this Indica-dominant bud penetrates right through insomnia and leaves users free of pain and completely relaxed. The earthy pine and woody flavors fade into a spicy kush aroma. Perfect for evening use, smoke like a savage and enjoy a long and overdue good night’s sleep.

About this brand

