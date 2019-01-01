About this product

Item 9 hits the nail right on the head with Savage Purps. These bold vibrant nugs display a rainbow of orange and purple hues and frosted with trichomes for a touch of pizzazz. Savage Purps are more than show, this Indica-dominant bud penetrates right through insomnia and leaves users free of pain and completely relaxed. The earthy pine and woody flavors fade into a spicy kush aroma. Perfect for evening use, smoke like a savage and enjoy a long and overdue good night’s sleep.