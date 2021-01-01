Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Loved by many for its citrus aroma and sweet taste, Sour Clementine's energizing effects are well celebrated. The Broad Spectrum cartridge, made with botanically derived terpenes for taste blended with cannabis-derived terpenes for effects, is perfect wake-me-up heavier times.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.