 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Loved by many for its citrus aroma and sweet taste, Sour Clementine's energizing effects are well celebrated. The Broad Spectrum cartridge, made with botanically derived terpenes for taste blended with cannabis-derived terpenes for effects, is perfect wake-me-up heavier times.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review