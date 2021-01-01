 Loading…
Sativa

Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G

About this product

Loved by many for its citrus aroma and sweet taste, Sour Clementine's energizing effects are well celebrated. The Broad Spectrum cartridge, made with botanically derived terpenes for taste blended with cannabis-derived terpenes for effects, is perfect wake-me-up heavier times.

About this brand

Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

