Sour Cookies Shatter
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Break off a piece of Item 9 Sour Cookies and dabble in the deliciousness of this sharp shatter. Blaze up that quartz and wait about 30 seconds before dropping a piece of the amber-gold honey for the full-spectrum flavors of nutty earth flavors with an eye-opening hashy diesel taste that lingers after every hit. Dab Sour Cookies in small doses to enjoy her abilities to start up conversation and maintain a balancing euphoria that eliminates stress and headaches. Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Cookies is a blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Sour Diesel. This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is doughy and pungent with overtones of fuel and hash. With consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can persist for over an hour.