  Sour Diesel Apollo Pod 0.6g

Sour Diesel Apollo Pod 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

The old-school Sour Diesel, created with organic terpenes and Item 9 Labs distillate housed in an Apollo 710 Pod geared for our oil viscosity, is a quick hitter with an energetic and dream-like, but focused, head high. Known for its pungent and diesel-like aroma, it’s great for stress, pain, depression, and fatigue with headaches.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

