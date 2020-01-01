 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Star Fruit Chew Delta 8 cartridge

by Item 9 Labs

Leading with sweet and sour fruit followed by a whiff of bubblegum, Star Fruit Chew Delta 8 cartridge feels like spring in the warming sun. Ideally suited for anxiety reduction, for giving uncertain days more flavor, or for (im)patiently waiting for Opening Day.

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.