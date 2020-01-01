About this product

This indica-leaning hybrid, assumed to be a Strawberry Streusel X Melonade cross, offers smooth berry notes with sweet citrus and melon on the exhale. Blending the former's relaxed effects with the latter's cerebral stimulation offers a perfect experience for a semi-productive afternoon. Made with fresh-frozen cannabis that's immediately processed and inserted into pods engineered for our oil viscosity, Strawberry Colada is an afternoon treat that works all day.