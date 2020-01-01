 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Colada Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Strawberry Colada Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Colada Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This indica-leaning hybrid, assumed to be a Strawberry Streusel X Melonade cross, offers smooth berry notes with sweet citrus and melon on the exhale. Blending the former's relaxed effects with the latter's cerebral stimulation offers a perfect experience for a semi-productive afternoon. Made with fresh-frozen cannabis that's immediately processed and inserted into pods engineered for our oil viscosity, Strawberry Colada is an afternoon treat that works all day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo