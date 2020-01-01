 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Daiquiri Cocktails Disposable Pen - 0.3g

by Item 9 Labs

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Strawberry Daiquiri is a hot weather option is well-suited for long hikes, river floats, and camping — no blender required. Crafted from organic fruit and botanically derived terpenes carefully mixed with 100% solvent-free distillate, The Item 9 Labs' Cocktails mixology team is proud to deliver your favorite summertime drink in the palm of your hand. The 280mAh breath-activated battery lasts for about 300 puffs between recharges, ensuring your battery lasts longer than the oil does. Each Item 9 Labs’ Cocktails disposable is filled with 300 mg of Item 9 Labs premium distillate patients trust and love.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.