 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Split

Strawberry Split

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Strawberry Split

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Item 9 Strawberry Split is bursting with dank fruity flavors. Adapting her genetics from parent strains White Strawberry Cough and Starfighter, this Hybrid flower is a must-have in every garden. Her sweet fruity flavors will captivate your senses and fill the room with a fragrant tart aroma. Strawberry Split yields moderate THC and crushes stress on contact. Every hit brings on a subtle wave of euphoria and slowly washes away the negative funk clouding happiness. Sativa dominant: Strawberry Cough X Starfighter.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo