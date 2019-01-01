About this product

Item 9 Strawberry Split is bursting with dank fruity flavors. Adapting her genetics from parent strains White Strawberry Cough and Starfighter, this Hybrid flower is a must-have in every garden. Her sweet fruity flavors will captivate your senses and fill the room with a fragrant tart aroma. Strawberry Split yields moderate THC and crushes stress on contact. Every hit brings on a subtle wave of euphoria and slowly washes away the negative funk clouding happiness. Sativa dominant: Strawberry Cough X Starfighter.