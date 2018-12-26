Garynyc
on December 26th, 2018
So baked right now. Superior high. Potentcy is amazing. 2 pulls for me thank you. Excellent distillate.
Created using botanical and hemp terpene blends, Item 9 Labs Strawnana cartridges smell and taste sweet and fruity with a hint of berry. Typically used for its uplifting, peaceful, and euphoria effects, Strawnana is often used to fight anxiety, depression, and stress — with an appetite boost.
on August 2nd, 2018
FUEGO! i love this strawnana it has an amazing flavor and good high. super good to wake up to and to fall asleep to.