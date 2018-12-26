 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawnana Distillate Cartridge

by Item 9 Labs

Created using botanical and hemp terpene blends, Item 9 Labs Strawnana cartridges smell and taste sweet and fruity with a hint of berry. Typically used for its uplifting, peaceful, and euphoria effects, Strawnana is often used to fight anxiety, depression, and stress — with an appetite boost.

Garynyc

So baked right now. Superior high. Potentcy is amazing. 2 pulls for me thank you. Excellent distillate.

Jvillaneda13

FUEGO! i love this strawnana it has an amazing flavor and good high. super good to wake up to and to fall asleep to.

