About this product

Combining botanical and hemp terpene blends with Item 9 Labs distillate in an Apollo 710 Pod allows users complete control over the sweet, fruity, and berry flavors. Geared specifically for Item 9 Labs oil viscosity, the three temperature settings allow for better control over its uplifting, peaceful, and euphoria effects. Strawnana is often used to fight anxiety, depression, and stress — with an appetite boost.