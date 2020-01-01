Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert) Apollo Pod - 0.6g
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Smelling of slightly skunky citrus, sweet berry, and an appetizing sweetness, Sherbert is contained in an Apollo 710 Pod specifically tuned for Item 9 Labs distillate oil. Its full-body high and cerebral jolt reminds users of GSC, with calming, happy, euphoric, uplifting, and creative effects. Known to help treat depression, pain, lack of appetite, and insomnia.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sherbert
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.