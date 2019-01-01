About this product

Fight the forces of sadness with the bright flavors of Item 9 Labs Tangerine Power Shatter. This Hybrid strain packs a fragrant blast of zesty flavors and offers a boost of orange flavors. The effects of this Hybrid offer up full-bodied relaxation while stimulating a euphoria that trickles down from head-to-toe. Tangerine Power Shatter offers up the perfect array of cannabinoids when you need a quick mood boost. Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.