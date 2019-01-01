Tangerine Power Shatter
About this product
Fight the forces of sadness with the bright flavors of Item 9 Labs Tangerine Power Shatter. This Hybrid strain packs a fragrant blast of zesty flavors and offers a boost of orange flavors. The effects of this Hybrid offer up full-bodied relaxation while stimulating a euphoria that trickles down from head-to-toe. Tangerine Power Shatter offers up the perfect array of cannabinoids when you need a quick mood boost. Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.
About this strain
Tangerine Power
Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.