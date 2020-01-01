Tangie Distillate Cartridge
by Item 9 Labs
About this product
With a mouth-watering citrus, orange, and sweet flavor profile, Tangie Distillate excels as a daytime mood booster. With effects ranging from happy to uplifted, energetic to euphoric, and even focused, it’s well suited to deal with stress, depression, pain, fatigue, and lack of appetite.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.