Tangie Distillate Pod
About this product
With effects ranging from happy to uplifted and energetic to euphoric and even focused, Tangie is contained in an Apollo 710 Pod with three temperature settings that gives users more control over its mouth-watering citrus, orange, and sweet terpene profile. It’s known to help deal with stress, depression, pain, fatigue and lack of appetite as a daytime mood booster.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.