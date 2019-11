About this product

Item 9 Labs The REM is a Hybrid strain that offers up potent fruit flavors followed by a rush of cerebral effects. Crack open the flower and taste the sweet blueberry flavors with a slight herbal musk. Tuck The REM flowers in a cigar wrap then roll and spark up the luscious berry flavors to experience the full-expression of flavors. Sativa dominant: Cannatonic X Afghan Skunk.