About this product

Taken directly from fresh flower harvested in-house, The REM Live Resin Apollo 710 Pod boasts potent fruity terpenes tasting of sweet blueberry with an herbal musk. Its immediate cerebral high and visually stimulating head buzz complements a relaxing body high and could cause drowsiness in larger amounts. Great for a daytime pain-relieving cerebral kick to get things done, with a pleasant come down without anxiety.