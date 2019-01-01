 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. The REM Live Resin Pod

The REM Live Resin Pod

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges The REM Live Resin Pod

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Taken directly from fresh flower harvested in-house, The REM Live Resin Apollo 710 Pod boasts potent fruity terpenes tasting of sweet blueberry with an herbal musk. Its immediate cerebral high and visually stimulating head buzz complements a relaxing body high and could cause drowsiness in larger amounts. Great for a daytime pain-relieving cerebral kick to get things done, with a pleasant come down without anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo