Tranquil Elephantizer Apollo Pod - 0.6g
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Featuring Item 9 Labs distillate mixed with terpenes tasting and smelling of pepper, spicy/herbal, and grape. Housed in an Apollo 710 Pod with three temperature settings, users have better control in how to dispense their medicine. It’s often used to treat pain, insomnia, stress, depression, and lack of appetite, helping users feel relaxed, sleepy, euphoric, happy, and hungry.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.