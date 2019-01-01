About this product

The Apollo 710 revolutionizes the cannabis vape market with its clean, modern design and hard-hitting delivery. It has a sleek, compact look that makes it well suited to discreet use, and this streamlined design makes it easy to fit in the palm of your hand unnoticed. With three distinct temperature settings and a ceramic heating element, the Apollo 710 provides a longer, smoother and more effortless hit than any other cannabis vape. Its ceramic coil is optimized for Item 9 Labs’ oil viscosity, so the burn is never short, stale or charred.