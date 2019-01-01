 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tropicana Cookies Apollo Pod 0.6g

Tropicana Cookies Apollo Pod 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Tropicana Cookies Apollo Pod 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Apollo 710 revolutionizes the cannabis vape market with its clean, modern design and hard-hitting delivery. It has a sleek, compact look that makes it well suited to discreet use, and this streamlined design makes it easy to fit in the palm of your hand unnoticed. With three distinct temperature settings and a ceramic heating element, the Apollo 710 provides a longer, smoother and more effortless hit than any other cannabis vape. Its ceramic coil is optimized for Item 9 Labs’ oil viscosity, so the burn is never short, stale or charred.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo