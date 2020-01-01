About this product

Created using organic terpenes and Item 9 Labs distillate in an Apollo 710 Pod geared for our oil viscosity, Ultra Violet OG often instills a mood-boosting, yet sleepy and dreamy euphoria. Its relaxed, creative, uplifted, sleepy, and appetite-enhancing effects help counteract stress, lack of appetite, insomnia, depression, and pain. Its flowery, citrus, and violet profile is best enjoyed when you’re not about to go anywhere.