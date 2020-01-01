Ultra Violet OG Distillate Cartridge
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Often used to instill a sleepy, dreamy euphoria with a mood boost, UltraViolet OG is known for its relaxed, creative, uplifted, sleepy, and appetite enhancing effects. Best used when you’re not about to go anywhere, its flowery, citrus, and violet flavor profile often works to counteract stress, lack of appetite, insomnia, depression, and pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.