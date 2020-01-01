 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Ultra Violet OG Distillate Cartridge

Ultra Violet OG Distillate Cartridge

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Ultra Violet OG Distillate Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Often used to instill a sleepy, dreamy euphoria with a mood boost, UltraViolet OG is known for its relaxed, creative, uplifted, sleepy, and appetite enhancing effects. Best used when you’re not about to go anywhere, its flowery, citrus, and violet flavor profile often works to counteract stress, lack of appetite, insomnia, depression, and pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo