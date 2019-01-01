About this product

Scoop up some Item 9 Vanilla Bean flowers and enjoy the fresh blend of nutty, sugary vanilla flavors that sail around your senses. Her lavender fragrance will leave you in awe but it’s her vibrant green appearance that truly takes the cake. Add Vanilla Bean to a bowl and smoke on the delicious flavors while the balance of cannabinoid effects travel through the body to clear stress and nausea and help with the battle against insomnia. Indica: Afghani X South Asian Indica.