 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Vanilla Bean

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Scoop up some Item 9 Vanilla Bean flowers and enjoy the fresh blend of nutty, sugary vanilla flavors that sail around your senses. Her lavender fragrance will leave you in awe but it’s her vibrant green appearance that truly takes the cake. Add Vanilla Bean to a bowl and smoke on the delicious flavors while the balance of cannabinoid effects travel through the body to clear stress and nausea and help with the battle against insomnia. Indica: Afghani X South Asian Indica.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo