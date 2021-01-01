 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G
Indica

Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Opening with a delectable watermelon burst followed by aromatic sweet fruit, Watermelon Zkittles uplifts moods while deeply relaxing. Made by combining organically grown, botanically derived terpenes with cannabis-derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum cartridges offer a sweet taste on hot days.

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review