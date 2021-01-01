Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G
Opening with a delectable watermelon burst followed by aromatic sweet fruit, Watermelon Zkittles uplifts moods while deeply relaxing. Made by combining organically grown, botanically derived terpenes with cannabis-derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum cartridges offer a sweet taste on hot days.
Item 9 Labs
Watermelon Zkittlez
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
