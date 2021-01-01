Wedding Cake Broad Spectrum 1G
About this product
Leading with a sweet, earthy, and vanilla flavor profile, Wedding Cake is an all-day strain with relaxed, hungry, euphoric, uplifted, and appetite increasing effects. Created using both cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes using a new Item 9 Labs process, which creates a greater entourage effect. Its calming but clear-headed high helps treat stress, depression, pain, lack of appetite, and often helps people sleep better.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
