 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Cake flower

Wedding Cake flower

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Leading with citrus followed by peppery and herbal notes, Wedding Cake tastes like tangy sweet earth and pepper richness. Known for its often high THC content, this is one dessert that will end all but the most experience user nights.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo
Item 9 Labs is for anyone looking to be the best version of themselves; for those who believe quality comes first. Co-founded by five friends in Arizona eager to bring premium solutions to everyone, Item 9 Labs produces the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on us.