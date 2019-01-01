 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Wedding Cake Live Resin

by Item 9 Labs

About this product

Live Resin Sauce is a very moist, sappy, liquid-like cannabis extract that contains a high level of terpenes. Live Resin Sauce looks like crystals drenched in a thick liquid and is delivered to the patient by dabbing. Like concentrates, Live Resin Sauce is made through an extraction process that removes all impurities. Although it is not as stable or rigid as shatter - the aroma and taste are far more apparent than in other forms of concentrates. What makes our Live Resin Sauce different from other forms of concentrates is the high amount of terpenes it contains that creates its saucy consistency, strong aroma, and enjoyable taste. It is great for patients seeking a hard-hitting high that captures the full spectrum aromas from a freshly harvested plant. Item 9 Labs Live Resin Sauce comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

