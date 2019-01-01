Wedding Cake Live Resin
About this product
Live Resin Sauce is a very moist, sappy, liquid-like cannabis extract that contains a high level of terpenes. Live Resin Sauce looks like crystals drenched in a thick liquid and is delivered to the patient by dabbing. Like concentrates, Live Resin Sauce is made through an extraction process that removes all impurities. Although it is not as stable or rigid as shatter - the aroma and taste are far more apparent than in other forms of concentrates. What makes our Live Resin Sauce different from other forms of concentrates is the high amount of terpenes it contains that creates its saucy consistency, strong aroma, and enjoyable taste. It is great for patients seeking a hard-hitting high that captures the full spectrum aromas from a freshly harvested plant. Item 9 Labs Live Resin Sauce comes from current flower crops, is always strain-specific, and is packaged in .5 gram glass containers.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.