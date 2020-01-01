Wedding Cake Shatter
by Item 9 LabsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Item 9 Labs 24k Shatter is an Indica-dominant strain that carries zesty, citrus flavors along with a pungent skunk smell. The shatter we produce is a smooth, glassy, extremely potent cannabis extract that is achieved through an extraction process. Our extraction processes create a much more concentrated form of cannabis oil. This cannabis oil- which falls under the umbrella term “dabs” or “concentrates”, provides a clean, hard-hitting dose that is sure to pack a punch. Those who are looking for a heavier-hitting high will lean more towards shatter due to high levels of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids. Total cannabinoid counts vary from 60%-85% depending on the strain. See our flower strain details for corresponding effects and best use treatment. Item 9 Labs shatter is extracted from current flower crop is and is available in 7 flavors and is subject to change based on our flower crop. Contact one of our partner dispensaries for current availability.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.