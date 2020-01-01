 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Wedding Crasher Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

Wedding Crasher Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Wedding Crasher Apollo Live Resin pod - 0.6g

About this product

With citrus, herbal, and peppery notes, Wedding Crasher blends smooth vanilla from Wedding Cake with Purple Punch's sweet grape. Starting with mellow earthiness, opening up to sharp gas, followed by a sweet berry finish, this Wedding Crasher was created from fresh-frozen cannabis immediately processed and inserted into pods designed for Item 9 Labs oil viscosity. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

