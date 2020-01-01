About this product

With citrus, herbal, and peppery notes, Wedding Crasher blends smooth vanilla from Wedding Cake with Purple Punch's sweet grape. Starting with mellow earthiness, opening up to sharp gas, followed by a sweet berry finish, this Wedding Crasher was created from fresh-frozen cannabis immediately processed and inserted into pods designed for Item 9 Labs oil viscosity. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.