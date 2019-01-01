 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
XXX OG

by Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Cannabis Flower XXX OG

About this product

Item 9 Labs XXX OG is an Indica strain that produces vibrant nugs with speckled patches of purples and orange. The dense flower is covered with a silky layer of trichomes that protect the earth and pine flavors and maintain chart-topping THC. Caution is key with XXX OG, too much of this tranquilizing Indica and you’ll find yourself hopelessly sedated.

About this strain

XXX OG

XXX OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. 

About this brand

