 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g

Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g

by Jackpot by BMF

Write a review
Jackpot by BMF Concentrates Cartridges Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g by Jackpot by BMF

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Jackpot by BMF Logo
In Washington state, Jackpot flower is grown using the finest organics and soils in the Pacific Northwest. Our oils are produced using a solvent free CO2 process that creates a pure oil loaded with cannabinoids and terpenes. All the fats, cellulose and other residues that do not enhance your experience are gently removed. Jackpot is always free of harsh chemicals and additives. In Nevada, Jackpot is a CO2 distillate with a broad spectrum cannabinoid profile and blend of all natural, strain specific terpenes, providing a balanced blend of high potency and rich flavor. Jackpot offers up to 90% THC potency with a broad range of therapeutic cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes in short run limited strains. Combined with a high quality hardware delivery system, our vape cartridges and disposables are guaranteed to produce large volume draws time after time. Jackpot oil is strain specific, providing an experience linked to the unique properties of the particular strain used in extraction.