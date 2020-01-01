 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon Jack Cartridge 1g

Lemon Jack Cartridge 1g

by Jackpot by BMF

Write a review
Jackpot by BMF Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Jack Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Jack

Lemon Jack

While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.

About this brand

Jackpot by BMF Logo
In Washington state, Jackpot flower is grown using the finest organics and soils in the Pacific Northwest. Our oils are produced using a solvent free CO2 process that creates a pure oil loaded with cannabinoids and terpenes. All the fats, cellulose and other residues that do not enhance your experience are gently removed. Jackpot is always free of harsh chemicals and additives. In Nevada, Jackpot is a CO2 distillate with a broad spectrum cannabinoid profile and blend of all natural, strain specific terpenes, providing a balanced blend of high potency and rich flavor. Jackpot offers up to 90% THC potency with a broad range of therapeutic cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes in short run limited strains. Combined with a high quality hardware delivery system, our vape cartridges and disposables are guaranteed to produce large volume draws time after time. Jackpot oil is strain specific, providing an experience linked to the unique properties of the particular strain used in extraction.