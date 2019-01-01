 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Mystery Pack

Mystery Pack

by Jade Leaf Box

Write a review
Jade Leaf Box Smoking Smoking Accessories Mystery Pack
Jade Leaf Box Smoking Smoking Accessories Mystery Pack

$16.99MSRP

About this product

Give the element of SURPRISE with the Jade Leaf Mystery Pack. Each pack always includes a glass piece plus 8-10 additional carefully selected items to please every smoker. The items in the image are examples of what may be included in the mystery pack. Not all items pictured are included!! For Tobacco use Only

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Jade Leaf Box Logo
We endeavor to provide superior quality Gift Boxes, Relaxation / Meditation Music and other unique products, information, and customer service to our customers in order to establish lasting relationships.