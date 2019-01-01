 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Serenity Sessions Relax & Sleep 2-Disc Set by Dr. J.B. Faires

Serenity Sessions Relax & Sleep 2-Disc Set by Dr. J.B. Faires

by Jade Leaf Box

Write a review
Jade Leaf Box Other Miscellaneous Serenity Sessions Relax & Sleep 2-Disc Set by Dr. J.B. Faires
Jade Leaf Box Other Miscellaneous Serenity Sessions Relax & Sleep 2-Disc Set by Dr. J.B. Faires

$19.99MSRP

About this product

The 2-disc set of therapeutic music that comes standard in Jade Leaf’s Companion Boxes can also be purchased by itself. Here is the physical copy of the Serenity Sessions album that includes two CDs and liner notes. It is highly recommended that you DO NOT OPERATE A MOTOR VEHICLE OR HEAVY MACHINERY WHILE LISTENING to this album. Instead, you should be prepared to unwind and reduce your stress level. Serenity Sessions - Relax & Sleep by: Dr. J.B. Faires

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Jade Leaf Box Logo
We endeavor to provide superior quality Gift Boxes, Relaxation / Meditation Music and other unique products, information, and customer service to our customers in order to establish lasting relationships.