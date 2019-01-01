About this product

The 2-disc set of therapeutic music that comes standard in Jade Leaf’s Companion Boxes can also be purchased by itself. Here is the physical copy of the Serenity Sessions album that includes two CDs and liner notes. It is highly recommended that you DO NOT OPERATE A MOTOR VEHICLE OR HEAVY MACHINERY WHILE LISTENING to this album. Instead, you should be prepared to unwind and reduce your stress level. Serenity Sessions - Relax & Sleep by: Dr. J.B. Faires