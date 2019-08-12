abbylyng on August 12th, 2019

My husband got me Jade Leaf's amazing Smokers' Companion Box for my birthday last month, and it is easily one of the best gifts I’ve ever received! I am a brand-new medical cannabis cardholder for anxiety and headaches, and having little prior experience with this kind of thing, I had no idea where to begin as far as the equipment and accessories I would need. I have to say, this companion box is absolutely perfect, as it neatly contains everything needed to properly store your product, roll a joint, along with a beautiful glass pipe with a padded carrying case to keep it safe. They also included a helpful information packet that comes with a guide to medical cannabis, a journal where you can record your experience with different strains, a recipe book for making "medibles," conversions magnet, stickers, and species/terpene info cards! Not only all that, BUT they threw in some great mood-enhancing items like a large aromatherapy candle, along with a 2 CD-set of relaxing instrumental music, composed and performed by owner JB Faires, (who has a doctorate in music!) You can also see Michelle's beautiful, artistic touch on many of the items and the design of the literature. This carefully curated box is a fantastic value for the cost and makes a great gift for any smoker, old or new. On a personal note, Jade Leaf is owned and operated by a super amazing husband-wife team, and they have really done their research to craft a great experience for anyone trying this for the first time or returning after a hiatus. They are vocal advocates for the medicinal value of cannabis, which is so badly needed in our society as an alternative to more harmful/addictive methods of chronic illness management. Through this company, JB and Michelle are working hard to educate the public about a much safer alternative when treating chronic health/mental health issues. Their work has the potential to help millions of people suffering in a much safer (not to mention relaxing!) way. I can already see improvements in my own issues, and I can thank Jade Leaf for quickly and expertly providing everything I needed to get started.